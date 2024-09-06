CR no. 33/2024 – Notification of a change in the share of votes of the Company’s votes
2024.09.06
CR no. 32/2024 – Information about transactions on the Company’s shares
2024.09.03
CR no. 31/2024 – XX ZW Investment Group S.A. announces completion of the sale of shares in the Company through accelerated book-building process and the outcome of such process
2024.09.03
CR no. 30/2024 – Notification from XX ZW Investment Group S.A. regarding the commencement of the sale of a portion of its shares of the Company through an accelerated book-building process
2024.08.20
H1 2024 Results Presentation
2024.08.20
Report for the 1st Half 2024
2024.08.13
CR no. 29/2024 – Update on 2024 Product Roadmap
2024.08.02
CR no. 28/2024 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I half of 2024
2024.07.15
CR no. 27/2024 – Update on the impact of CNMV CFD marketing regulations on XTB’s Spanish market activities
2024.05.23
CR no. 26/2024 – List of shareholders holding at least 5% of the votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of XTB S.A.
